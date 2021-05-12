SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of ATNX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

