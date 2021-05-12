SVB Leerink Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

