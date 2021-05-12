Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SWCH opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

