Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

