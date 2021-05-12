Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

