Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SYIEY opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

