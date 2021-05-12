Synlogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,457 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $91,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

