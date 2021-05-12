Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TSHA traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,464. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

