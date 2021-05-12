TD Securities Increases Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$15.50

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$12.28 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$16.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.14. The firm has a market cap of C$399.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

