TD Securities Increases Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to $56.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

SII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03. Sprott has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

