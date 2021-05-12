Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Announces Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 14,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,904. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

