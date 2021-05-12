Tendies (TEND) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $38,028.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00084773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.10 or 0.01068978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00111855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061837 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,425 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,425 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.