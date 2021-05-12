Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells $431,168.40 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

