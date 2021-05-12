TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01023950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060399 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

