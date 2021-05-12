TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $148.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.