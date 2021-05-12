Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.87

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 159473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.