Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

