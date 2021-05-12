Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

