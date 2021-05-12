Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

