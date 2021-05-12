Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

