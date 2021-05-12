Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.