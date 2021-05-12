Texas Permanent School Fund Has $77.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

