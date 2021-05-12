Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,399 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG stock opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,416. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

