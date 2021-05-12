Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,619 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $191.64 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

