Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,596 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

