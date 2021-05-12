Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $667.27 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and $667.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $6.93 or 0.00012065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 831,389,786 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

