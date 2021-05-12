TFC Financial Management Cuts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TFC Financial Management cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.56. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

