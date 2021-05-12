TFC Financial Management Sells 150 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

TFC Financial Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,108,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSEARCA:IGM remained flat at $$366.85 on Wednesday. 42,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.86. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.22 and a fifty-two week high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

