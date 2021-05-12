TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
NYSE TFII traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.03. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
