TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE TFII traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $88.03. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

