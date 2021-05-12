TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.