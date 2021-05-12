The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider John E. Dugenske Sells 151,691 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. 2,117,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

