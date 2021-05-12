The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

