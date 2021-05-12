The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.