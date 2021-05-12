The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

