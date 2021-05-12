The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s 4th Largest Position

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 5.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $38,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. 67,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $91.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

