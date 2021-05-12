The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.38

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $803.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.64%.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 267,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

