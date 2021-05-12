The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D stock opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

