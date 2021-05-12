The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.26. 80,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,064. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $376.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.