The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,657 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 9.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.12% of The Home Depot worth $398,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

