The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) is Mad River Investors’ 8th Largest Position

Mad River Investors lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes accounts for about 3.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HHC traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,639. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.