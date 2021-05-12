The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Comparison

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.32 -$61.85 million ($1.51) -17.85 TIM $4.22 billion 1.36 $917.85 million $1.03 11.50

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Liberty Braves Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.36%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

TIM beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

