The Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

