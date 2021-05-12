The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 921,196 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 921,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,769,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.