The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $209,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

