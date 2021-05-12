The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $182.38 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 6.55% of CarGurus worth $182,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

