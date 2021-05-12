The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $276.74 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $276,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock worth $60,166,934 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

