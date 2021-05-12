The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 128,268 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,268 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $250,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $256.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

