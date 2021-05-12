The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares $0.93 Annual Dividend

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

