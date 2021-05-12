The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.