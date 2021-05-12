The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $10,084.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

